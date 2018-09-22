How to fix “iMessage Not Delivered” issue on your iPhone

iMessages are a fast and convenient way to communicate with your peers, it is much faster than regular old SMS or MMS. This is because the technology which is made use of to send SMS and MMS is not the same as the one that iMessages use in order to connect to the internet.

Although the feature is exclusive to Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Macs, the service is quite fast and easy to use. iMessages can be used to send photos, videos, and other large files as well. You also receive notifications indicating if the recipient you sent the message to received it or not. But there are some cases that pop up that you need to be prepared for

a) “Delivered” on iMessage

Delivered means that the other person has received the message. Read means that the recipient has opened the message. You will not receive read receipts if they have been disabled, although they have been enabled by default. If you wish to disable read receipts for yourself, you can do so by going to Settings>Messages>Send Read Receipts.

b) The instances where iMessage read “Delivered” when they’re not

This might occur because of a glitch or bug in the system or because the message was delivered to another device which has been logged into with the same Apple ID.

c) iMessage is not delivered

The recipient might have his or her phone turned off. Your message will be delivered once the user turns his phone back on. This might also happen because the recipient might have his or her data turned off. Their phones being in Airplane mode is also a possibility. Airplane mode usually blocks all connections, this includes iMessages, SMS or calls. If you generally read receipts from your contact and you receive a message that says Delivered but no reply from the recipient, this could be because the device has been set to Do Not Disturb, which silences any alerts.

An easy way to bypass Do Not Disturb is to call the device, you will not receive any response, but if you make a call again three minutes later, Do Not Disturb will be bypassed and their phone will ring, this will make the phone ring.

Troubleshooting “iMessage Won’t Deliver”

Some of the things that you can try to come to a solution for iMessages not delivering are given below:

a) Check Internet Access

Checking your Wi-Fi or data connection to make sure that your phone is still connected to the internet is one of the first things you can do to check why your iMessage wasn’t delivered.

b) Turn iMessage on

Go to Settings, and then Messages. Here you will find an iMessage with a slider to its right. You can toggle it on if it has been switched off.

c) Text Message instead of iMessage

iMessages will only work if the person on the other side uses an Android phone too. Your message will be sent as a text message if not. You can also revert from iMessages to SMS if your internet connection is not strong enough. Go to Settings>Messages>Send as SMS.