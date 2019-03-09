ENGLISH

    How to fix Sync Passphrase error on Chrome

    Fix Sync Passphrase error using a simple trick

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    The Chrome Sync feature is one of the most loved features of Google Chrome. The Chrome Synch is the feature as a result of which, you can see all your browsing activity synched across all the devices and platforms in a jiffy. However, when dealing with personal information, one has to take extra precautions to ensure that their privacy is intact. And that’s why Chrome has eventually allowed its users to set up a sync passphrase.

    How to fix Sync Passphrase error on Chrome

     

    Applying a sync passphrase does give you an additional layer of security. However, it has its own cons. The passphrase synch is irrecoverable. You cannot reset the passphrase like any other password. If you forgot the password, then you are in hot water. Thankfully, we do have a solution for the same. In this post, we will discuss how to fix sync passphrase error on Chrome. If you are receiving sync passphrase error on Chrome, the only way of getting rid of it is by removing it. Yes, you need to reset the Chrome Sync. Before telling you about the procedure of resetting the Chrome Sync, let me tell you about its consequences. When you reset Chrome Synch, all the data which are saved on Google servers are auto-deleted, and you will be signed out from all the Chrome browser which uses the same Google account. Let us now look at the solution.

    Fix Sync Passphrase Error On Chrome (Desktop)

    Step 1: Open Chrome menu > Settings.

    Step 2: Click on the People section > Sync

    Step 3: Now click on “Advanced Sync Settings” and then tap on “Reset Sync.

    Step 4: Scroll down the window and then click on “Reset Sync.”

    Step 5: A Reset Sync pop up will appear with the message “This will stop sync..............be deleted.” Click on “OK.”

     

    Step 6: After the resetting is done, go back to the “Settings” and then click on “Turn on Sync.”

    Now the Chrome Sync will work in an active manner.

    Fix Sync Passphrase Error On Chrome (Mobile Phones)

    If you want to fix the sync passphrase error on Chrome on your smartphone, follow the steps given below.

    Step 1: Open Chrome menu > Settings

    Step 2: Click on Profile > Sync

    Step 3: Scroll below and then open “Manage Synced Data” and tap on “Reset Sync.”

    Step 4: You will receive a pop-up window of Reset Sync, tap on “OK.”

    Step 5: Go to the “Settings” and then sign-in to your Google account again. Your local browsing data will be re-uploaded.

    Sign Back Again

    After removing the sync passphrase, you need to sign back on all the devices where you want to use Chrome. The browsing data will be uploaded again, and everything will be merged automatically across all your devices. If you feel the need of having the sync passphrase again, you will have to manually set it up. The next time, make sure that you write down the password in a safe place.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
