How to get Chrome’s inbuilt emoji picker on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS

Using emojis while sending a text to someone has become a habit for most of us. Texts are dull and using emojis when sending a text to someone instantly add life to it. It is a way of expressing our emotions in a better way. Sending emojis is a lot easier when we are texting phone but things become a little confusing when we try to send emojis while texting on our Windows.

However, you can now say goodbye to this problem. Thanks to Google, now sending emojis even on the desktop has become an easy task. Recently, Google has developed built-in emoji picker on Chrome which allows the users to add the emojis while texting on desktop simple. We will tell you how you can use this newly rolled out feature.

How to get Chrome inbuilt emoji picker on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS?

The built-in emoji picker in Chrome was present on Windows and Mac, and it has been a while that this feature was present here. However, only recently, a proper debut of built-in emoji picker has been made on Chrome OS. For using this feature, it is very important for the user to be present on the Chrome’s developer channel. If you are operating on Chrome OS, you can use the Chrome’s inbuilt emoji picker on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS by following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Switch to the developer channel. You will now have to enable a flat and for doing that you can either navigate to the Chrome’s flag by typing “chrome://flags” in the address bar of Chrome. You can also directly copy-paste “chrome://flags/#enable-emoji-context-menu” to enable the flag. Once you have enabled the flag on Chrome, restart it.

Step 2: After enabling the flag on Chrome, a new contextual menu will become available for you. Francois Beaufort has said that the new contextual menu is designed in a manner that it becomes available to the users when he/she is using a text field like an e-mail. The contextual menu gives you an easy way to pick emojis while texting on the computer.

Once you are done with step 2, you can easily use emoticons while texting from your computer. The Chrome OS emoji picker that appears as a part of the native on-screen keyboard of the computer. In fact, it is very much similar to the Gboard of your smartphone. However, the sad part is that currently there is no keyboard shortcut for using this emoticon.

But still, the contextual menu will be quite handy for you when it comes picking an emoji while working on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS. Please note that the Chrome’s inbuilt emoji picker is still in its developmental stage and therefore some changes may be rolled, but with time Google will definitely come up with a stable version of it for the users. Till then try the existing version of the Chrome's inbuilt emoji picker and let us know in the comment section below if you liked it.