How to get Reading Mode on any Android device

One Plus 5 debuted with a ton of features built into it. One Plus devices, although a handful, have a lot of features built into it that have become a staple for others to imitate. The Reading Mode that was launched with One Plus 5 is a feature that makes the whole device optimized for reading.

The grayscale mapping, the bluish light tint and all the other tiny details that are designed to make reading on your Android device an experience that is much more pleasant. While this feature built into the device, there are ways to get them or simulate the reading mode on other devices as well.

1) Developer Options

a) Enable Developer Options on your Android device before proceeding.

b) To enable Developer Options, go to the Android Settings, find About Phone Settings and in the next screen, simultaneously click on the Build Number 7-8 times.

c) After enabling the Developer Options, look for the option called Simulate color space settings. Click on it and then select Monochromacy as your preference. This will allow your device to achieve the grayscale effect which is similar to the one you get in the Reading Mode on One Plus 5. The effect can be disabled in the same way.

2) Google Chrome

a) Access the Google Chrome browser on your Android smartphone and then go to the URL bar and enter chrome://flags,

b) The next thing that you need to find is Reader Mode triggering. All you have to do is open the find option and search for it. Set this to “Always.”

Relaunch the browser and you will see the following message “Make page mobile friendly” at the bottom of the webpage. All you have to do is tap on it to open the web page in Reader mode.

A third-party app like Twilight can be used to achieve a similar effect as found in Reading Mode.

3) Chrome’s Accessibility Settings

If you are unable to find the reading triggering mode by any chance, the following method which involves using Chrome’s Accessibility Settings to enable the reader mode can be used. Another great thing about this method is that you do not need to have any third-party apps to use it.

a) Update your Chrome browser to the latest version. You can do this through the Google Play Store.

b) Open your Google Chrome browser on Android and then click on the three dotted menu and then choose Accessibility.

c) Enable the 'Simplified View’ option under Accessibility settings.

d) Now, when you visit any web page that supports simplified view, you will be able to choose from Light, Dark, and Sepia. If you want reading mode, you will have to choose 'Sepia.’

Google Chrome browser will automatically activate simplified view on the supporting web pages. Users will also get an option called Appearance under the Chrome menu, you can adjust the color filter from here.

You can also make use of various third-party tools available on the Google Play Store to get a reading mode like the one available on One Plus 5.