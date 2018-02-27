How to get smart replies with Google Reply

If you use Android, you’re probably accustomed to the subtle tweaks Google makes to it’s messaging apps. Gmail and Allo have seen a major feature which Google plans to pull into all messengers. The AI parses your text or mail and provides contextual replies that you can choose to send, or edit it to your style. While this is confined to Google-only apps, the feature they’re planning to bring out works with all messengers. But the feather in its cap is that it works from the notification bar.

Google Reply first reads the message you’ve received. For a simple question, such as, “What are you doing today?”, Reply will script responses appropriate to the context which you can send without opening the app. 9to5Google says in some cases it even lets you send your location.

Now, that’s not the 'smart’ bit. We’ve seen and used reply suggestions on Allo and Gmail. The strength of the AI is understood through how it handles the app. Reply can automatically send responses to the texts received. A casual example could be a reply to “Hi”, where the bot responds with “What’s up?”. An interesting quirk is that automatic responses are preceded by a robot emoji. This automation is what defines Google’s idea of AI, and it can be used better in slightly grim situations.

Our texting habits reflect our mood, and Reply discerns the mood of the text to grade it as serious or otherwise. If it’s an important or an urgent matter, it replies accordingly. A noteworthy point is that you can include the word 'urgent’ alongside your text, and Reply will make the recipient's phone ping even if it’s in silent mode.

According to reports, the app works well with Google Voice and Hangouts, giving fitting responses and always at par with the ongoing conversation. It still needs a bit of tweaking since it can’t read the app from within. Whatever responses it generates is always from the notification bar.

It is imperative to know that Reply is still in the earliest of beta tests, and the issues encountered will be polished before it’s made available. We’ll definitely see additional features we haven’t talked about and can only know them when Reply is out for download. But if your curiosity is getting the better of you, then you can download an APK version of the app from https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/reply/.

You’ll have a tiny setup process that includes allowing it to access your notifications and location. Inside the app, you can choose to enable the features it’s capable of - Automatic replies, detecting seriousness, urgent sound, etc. Automatic replies work best if your schedule is on Google calendar.