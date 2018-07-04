How to hide Messenger Stories from everyone

Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook all have stories now, the trend that started with Snapchat has spread and is present everywhere now. The feature is also present in Messenger and is called “My Day.”

The feature used to be called Messenger Day until Facebook rebranded it in the November of 2017. The story, like most other stories, disappear after 24 hours as they aren’t permanent. The narratives in Messenger can have photos, videos, and text added to them. The story can be anything from the funniest few seconds of your day to an event that managed to make you happy. Making a story for Facebook is quite easy as well, all you have to do is the following steps:

1) Open the Messenger app.

2) Tap on the home icon.

3) On the top left, you will find an option called Add to your story.

4) After making your photo, video or text, tap on the arrow at the bottom right.

5) Tap next to Your Story in order to add it to your story.

6) You also have the option of sending it to specific people in the form of a message. You can then tap on Send.

To delete a story, you need to go to the home screen, and then click on your story at the top, after that, click on the three dots icon on the bottom right. Then proceed to tap on delete.

While posting a story in all of the platforms might not be something you want to do as you might be friends with folks you do not want to be in touch with. Messenger’s My Day feature lets you do a lot more when it comes to sharing photos and videos. A recent change that has been made by Facebook for the Messenger app is that the videos and photos that you take will have My Day provided as a possible location on which you can share it on. You can uncheck the box that pops up after you have made your photo or video in case you do not want to share it as a My Day story. But if you happen to be looking for a solution that is more long-term, following the below steps is all that you need to do.

Hiding Messenger Stories from everyone

While there isn’t an option that directly allows you to hide your stories on Facebook, following these steps that are given below will make sure that your Messenger Stories are not visible to anyone who is on Facebook.

1) Tap on the profile icon that is available on the top-right corner in Messenger

2) Scroll down and tap on the option called 'Story’

3) Click on the option called Custom

4) And then tap on Change

5) The Messenger will now display your contact list.

6) Make sure that you do not select any of the contacts here.

7) Click on the back button

8) A box will now pop with 'Warning’ written on top with a message saying 'Nobody will be able to see your Day,’ from the two options that have been given to you, select OK.