Installing custom ROM on your Android smartphone gives you immense power to customize your device. Things look good but then all of a sudden you realize that all the Google apps are missing. You can’t find Google Play Store, Maps, YouTube, Gmail and other Google Apps and then you wonder why these apps are not present by default. Unfortunately, when your Google Apps go missing after installing custom ROMs, you will have to install the apps yourself. We are here to guide you so that you can install Google apps on devices running custom Android ROMs.

What is GApps

GApps are Google Apps which are customizable APK. You can download and install the apps on any Android apps. A complete GApps package includes Google Camera, Google Play, YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Music. Background elements of GApps include Google Play Services.

You can, of course, run your Custom ROM without getting the GApps. However, with GApps, you get altogether a new power to access Google Play and download new games and apps.

How to install Google apps on devices running custom Android ROMs?

Before installing GApps, you have to make sure of the following requirements:

• No Google apps should be present on your smartphone.

• You smartphone should have a custom recovery installed.

• Rot access by there.

Now follow the steps given below to install GApps on the Android device.

Step 1: Go to “The Open GApps Project.” This will hopefully land you to the Download tab and if not go to the download tab to process.

Step 2: You will be now asked about the platform, Android version, and variant. You will have carefully chosen your device to make sure you don’t commit any mistake. This makes sure that you have the specific Google apps instead of bloat ware.

Step 3: After making your choice, click on “Download” button.

Step 4: Save the files as “GApps ZIP File” n your Android device. Feel free to download the files on your PC, if you have failed in saving the file n your smartphone. You can later copy this file to the smartphone when it is in the Fastboot mode.

Step 5: Download MD5 checksum to verify the downloaded GApps package.

Now that you are done with the necessary steps let us proceed to the actual process.

Step 6: Boot your Android recovery when the GApps are ready to get installed. You can do that by pressing the Volume Down and the Power button simultaneously for five seconds.

Step 7: In the recovery mode, choose “Install” and then locate your GApps zip file.

Step 8: Now click on flash and then wait for the installation process to be completed.

Step 9: Choose “Back.”

Step 10: Clear your device cache and then restart your smartphone.

You have now successfully installed GApps on your device.