How to know the location of the photo taken using from our smartphone

Phones have been around for a while now, okay, maybe more than quite a while. From the wired versions of yesteryears, the phone has evolved and grown to a point where it’s hard to think of the first phone and today’s smartphone as members of the same family. The bells and whistles that have been added to the phones of today are more than a handful. The camera was one of the most prominent features that were added to the phone, this is definitely a feature which made the world sit up and pay more attention to the changes that were being made to phones.

Most smartphones nowadays come equipped with features like mode of photo, shutter speed, ISO, aperture, and location details. With the use of the GPS technology, the smartphone camera adds a location tag to the picture automatically.

It’s not uncommon to find photos of yourself in locations you have no idea going to. But fret not, because finding out the location where the photos were taken is not that hard a thing to do. You can make use of the guide provided below in order to understand how you can figure out the location that you are in. You should make sure that the 'location tag’ or the 'GPS tag’ option for your camera is turned on and that the camera app has the necessary permission to use the GPS feature.

In order to enable the location tag for the pictures that you take, you will need to follow the instructions given below:

If you are using an Android device, you will need to do the following:

1. Access your Camera app.

2. Go to the 'Settings’ option of the Camera.

3. You will be able to locate an option called 'Location tag’ or 'Save location’ which is often followed up with 'Save location data in your pictures and videos.’ You will need to enable this option.

If you are an iOS (iPhone/iOS) user, you will need to do follow the steps given below:

1. Open 'Settings’ and go to the 'Privacy’ option.

2. Turn on 'Location services’

3. Go down to 'Camera’ option and then click on the 'While Using the App’ option.

In order to figure out the exact location that pictures were taken, you will need to do the following:

For Android devices:

1. Access the default Gallery app and then pick the image.

2. Click on the horizontal three-dot menu that is available on the top-right corner.

3. Based on the gallery app that you’re using, click on either 'Info’ or 'details.’

4. You will be able to have a look at the location of the image, you will also be able to see other details like size, shutter speed, ISO, etc.

For iOS (iPhone/iPad) devices:

1. Launch the 'Photos’ app and then switch to the 'Albums’ tab.

2. Tap on the option called 'Places’ an image on the Maps.

3. Click on any image that is available to learn the exact location coordinates.