How to lock and unlock your Windows PC using USB Drive

Written By:

Do you know that you can lock/unlock your PC with a key for better security? Yes. There are lots of tools available online, which can convert your pen drive into a locking and unlocking key for your computer. Today, we have compiled a list on how to lock/unlock your PC using your pen drive.

How to lock and unlock your Windows PC using USB Drive

In this, we are going to use an app called Predator, which is a free Windows program, that turns your USB drive into a key that locks your computer when it's removed. So follow the below steps to proceed.

How to lock and unlock your Windows PC using USB Drive

Step 1: Download and install Predator tool.

Step 2: Now launch Predator and plug in the USB flash drive. Don't worry as any of your content will be damaged.

Step 3: Once you plug in the drive, a dialogue box will pop up asking to create a password for unlocking purpose.

How to lock and unlock your Windows PC using USB Drive

Step 4: You can create 'New Password' by going into Preferences option.

Step 5: If you want you can also check the 'Always Required' box and you'll be asked to enter the password each time you use your pen drive to unlock your PC.

Step 6: Also make sure that the correct USB flash drive is selected, under Flash Drives section. Once done, click "Create key" followed by OK.

SEE ALSO: How to Erase data from your lost Android device



Read More About Computer | USB | news | how to | tips and tricks

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll