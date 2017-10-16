How to lock and unlock your Windows PC using USB Drive

Do you know that you can lock/unlock your PC with a key for better security? Yes. There are lots of tools available online, which can convert your pen drive into a locking and unlocking key for your computer. Today, we have compiled a list on how to lock/unlock your PC using your pen drive.

In this, we are going to use an app called Predator, which is a free Windows program, that turns your USB drive into a key that locks your computer when it's removed. So follow the below steps to proceed.

Step 1: Download and install Predator tool.

Step 2: Now launch Predator and plug in the USB flash drive. Don't worry as any of your content will be damaged.

Step 3: Once you plug in the drive, a dialogue box will pop up asking to create a password for unlocking purpose.

Step 4: You can create 'New Password' by going into Preferences option.

Step 5: If you want you can also check the 'Always Required' box and you'll be asked to enter the password each time you use your pen drive to unlock your PC.

Step 6: Also make sure that the correct USB flash drive is selected, under Flash Drives section. Once done, click "Create key" followed by OK.

SEE ALSO: How to Erase data from your lost Android device