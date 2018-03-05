How to manage app permissions on Android Marshmallow and higher versions ?

What is the use of App Permissions?

Almost all the apps installed on your Android device needs to collect different information for functioning correctly. For example, for using Google Maps, the app needs to know your location to give you the right direction. There is no point of using Google Maps if you don't permit it to know about your location. Previously, Android allowed the developers to access the data that they required for their apps to function correctly.

But now the access to such information has become difficult for the users. You can now choose to deny the permission to the apps if you think that the data is not necessary for that app. You need to explicitly ‘Allow' to permit accessing the data.

How to manage app permissions?

You can manage app permission right when you install the app. You can just tap on "Allow" or "Deny" tab to allow and deny permissions respectively to the app. That's the easy part. But what if you want to revoke your decision? If you're going to change the permission t status for an app, then follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to ‘Settings.'

Step 2: Click on ‘Apps.' This will open the list of the apps installed on your Android device.

Step 3: Tap on the app whose permission you would like to manage.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Permissions.'

You will now see a list of all the permission that the app needs. Just toggle on and off the permission that you want to give and deny. That's it, wasn't that easy?

You can check all the permissions required by the app in detail by tapping on the three vertical dots placed at the upper right section of the corner. Then tap on ‘All permissions.' You will be now given a detailed list of the things that the app can do by gaining permission of a certain category. Viewing this list will give you a clear picture about the permission that the app is seeking.

Wrap Up

Android has taken a good step for keeping your personal data safe and privacy intact. What do you think about the new permissions system on Android Marshmallow and the higher version? Let us know if you think if Android needs further improvement for providing more security to its users.