How to manage PDF files on iOS devices

Saving PDFs from iPhone or iPad

If you have received PDF files via email, you need to do the following in order to save the file.

a) Open the message that has the PDF in the Mail app.

b) Click on the file that pops up in the email. Click and long press if the device supports ‘Force Touch.'

c) Click on the Share option after the file opens.

d) You can choose the Google Drive or Dropbox depending on the situation.

e) In order to save the files locally, you need to select Save to files, choose folder action, and then click on Add. Your file will now be added.

Sharing PDFs from iPhone or iPad.

Follow the steps given below to share the files that you saved to your device.

a) Open the file.

b) Select the PDF file that you wish to share.

c) Click on the Share button and then pick the option that you want.

Forwarding PDFs from iPhone or iPad.

a) Open the file.

b) Click on the option that says Reply/Forward/Print button then choose Forward.

c) Select Include in the window that appears in order to include the file attachment.

Printing PDFs from iPhone or iPad.

The process to print PDFs through iPhone or iPad is quite similar to sharing or saving a file.

a) Use email or Files to access the file.

b) Click on Share.

c) Choose Print.

d) Select the printer and then select the number of copies you want to be printed and the range of the pages.

e) Click on Print that is available on the top-right corner to finish the operation.

Annotating PDFs on your iPhone or iPad.

There are a lot of apps available on the app store that allows you to annotate documents and images. However, your device also has the option built into it. You need to do the following to achieve the effect.

a) Use your email or Files in order to access the file.

b) Tap on the button that says Markup available at the top-right corner.

c) Use the annotation tools that can be found at the bottom.

d) Click on Done.

Make sure that you save the file first and then start annotating that file, if you start annotating the mail directly, you will need to pick between Reply All, New Message or Discard Changes.

Editing or Signing PDFs on iPhone or iPad

Unfortunately, the built-in feature that allows you to sign or edit a document is available yet. You will have to depend on a third-party app like. They are:

a) PDFfiller

b) Adobe Fill & Sign

c) Adobe Acrobat sinner