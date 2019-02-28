How to play Apple Music on Amazon Echo devices Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma Amazon Echo devices are very much popular for all good reason. What if I tell you that you can also get access to your Apple Music via Amazon Echo. All you need to know.

Amazon Eco devices have become one of the popular smart speakers in the gadgets market. The best part of the speakers is its compatibility. You can connect it with any smart device and operate it through your voice command. You can also connect the Amazon Echo with your iPhone and enjoy the Apple Music from the smart speakers. You can command the Eco to play songs, artists, playlists, and more from Apple Music or directly from your Music Library. In this article, we will let you know how to access your Apple Music on Amazon Echo devices.

First of all make sure you have subscribed to Apple Music, after that open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or iPad.

You can see a three-line menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen. While tapping on it you will get a list of option from which you have to select the 'Settings' option.

Now you will get a list of option on which you can see on the top 'Alexa Preferences'. Tap on the music under the same option.

Now you have to tap on the 'Link New Service' from where you can see Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Music and more.

Now you have to select Apple Music and enable it to use.

After that, you need to follow the on-screen instruction and sign on to your Apple ID.

Now you are all set to use the Apple Music services on your Echo device. Just say "Alexa play Eminem on Apple Music" and you are done.

Meanwhile, if you don't want to add Apple Music all the time then you can also make the Apple Music as the default music service. By following the same steps mention above. You will get the 'Default Services' option under the 'Alexa Preferences' tab from where you can choose Apple Music and set it as default music service.

Source