How to play Fortnite on your Android device for free

Fortnite is what all the cool kids are playing these days, so if you’re a grumpy adult who wants to check out all the fuss is about or if you’re a member of the aforementioned cool kid brigade who just haven’t gotten around to playing the game, you definitely should. Now, if you’re someone who is familiar with the game and its accompanying jargon, you might be aware that the game will be making its debut on the Android devices on September 23rd. And if you happen to have plans to get your hands on a Galaxy Note 9, you will be happy to learn that the game is available as a 30-day exclusive for the device.

But what many of you may not be aware of is the fact that the game is actually available for Android devices with no strings attached. The only drawback is that it is not available to users in the form of an APK file. The method available for users to play Fortnite involves a PC and it is nowhere close to perfect. But if you wish to check the game out anyway, you may try the following steps:

1) If you have not done so already, you will need to download and install Fortnite on your PC. You will need to make sure that you have an Epic Games account in order to download and play the game on your device.

2) The technique to get the game on your Android device involves streaming, and you can do so by making use of the many services available like TeamViewer, Parsec, Rainway, and others, but Remotr seems to be the option available out there that help us achieve what we want to.

You will need to download both the Android app and the Windows 10 server apps separately, you will also need to create an account for the service, this is vital because this account will be used to link the server and the phone host together. All the links that you need can be accessed from Remotr’s download page.

3) If you are done with downloading and installing the game, you will have to sign in into them through the account that you created in the previous step. After you have logged in and opened up the app in your phone. You will be able to see your computer in the list of possible connections. This will be the one that you’re looking for.

4) After you have logged into your computer, you will be able to see three tabs, Games, Apps and Media. You will have the option of setting up shortcuts to all the PC apps of your choice which can be accessed directly from the Remotr app.

5) The reason that the Remotr app was picked from a sea of Desktop-streaming services is that you have the option of customizing your key bindings.

6) Though you do have the option of getting Fortnite on your Android device, the latency and input lag will probably be a roadblock in your path to victory. The players who play with a keyboard and a mouse have the advantage.