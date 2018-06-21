How to play YouTube videos in the background on your smartphone

YouTube has been and remains of the strongest players in the field of video streaming websites. And with the advent of different platforms has successfully secured a solid footing which has made sure that they have kept their hold. The timely upgrades and constant innovations have also worked in favor of endearing the app its countless users. Yet there are a few shortcomings which the video-streaming giant is still working on solving.

Unfortunately, when using your phone to use YouTube, you have no option of minimizing your app when you get a notification and have to go check it out. The only way you can do this is by making use of a YouTube Red subscription which is, unfortunately, not available in India yet.

So how do you minimize or allow your videos to continue playing in the background while you have to juggle your work? The guide given below tells you how to keep your videos playing in the background

Note: In order to make sure this method works, you will need to make sure that you have a stable internet connection on your smartphone and Google Chrome installed on your phone as well.

On an Android device.

1) Access the Google Chrome browser on your Android smartphone.

2) Enter 'www.youtube.com' in your address bar

3) Tap on the vertical three-dots that is available in the top right corner of your browser to and then access the Menu options.

4) Click on 'Request desktop site' and then wait till the page loads.

5) You will see a pop-up that will ask you if you wish YouTube to send notifications to you. You will need to accept this if you wish to allow YouTube videos to continue playing in the background.

6) Select the video that you want to play and start doing so.

7) Minimize the browser and then you can resume the playback through the notification menu.

On an iOS device

7) Exit the browser by tapping on the Home button and then you can resume the playback from the iOS control center.