How to post your Instagram photos as full images on Twitter

These days, we have features of cross-platform sharing in most of the social networking websites including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. If you have tried to share your Instagram picture on Twitter, you will end up sharing just the link to the photo. Here in this situation, you can download the IFTTT app, with which, you have your actual Instagram photos automatically shared on Twitter.

It has Applets that brings your most used services together to create new experiences. This app works over 400 apps including Twitter, Telegram, Google Drive, Twitch, Weather Underground, Instagram, Gmail, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue, and your Android.

Follow the steps below

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and download the IFTTT app on your device for free.

Step 2: Now open the app and sign up with your Facebook or Google account.

Step 3: If you are not interested in the app, you can also head on to the web browser and type IFTTT.com.

Step 4: Once you're in the app, you need to grant permission to IFTTT app to access your Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Step 5: In order to give permission, open the app and tap on the search icon and locate the Instagram or Twitter cards.

Step 6: When you select any one of them, you will see a Connect button.

Step 7: Once you choose the account, it will walk you through all the signing in the process into your account and granting access.

Step 8: After all done, you can search for 'Tweet your Instagrams as native photos on Twitter.’ In case, if you have used the link, you should see the applet.

Step 9: Now Turn on toggle upon which you will see 'Success’ flash on your screen.

Step 10: Now all the Instagram photos will now be automatically shared to your Twitter account.

Step 11: If you don't want to share anymore, you can just toggle off the option in the Instagram account to share with Twitter the next time you go to share an image.