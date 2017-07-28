How to protect your IP address

Generally, each and every device including a computer and mobile phones are assigned with a numerical label called the Internet Protocol (IP) address by Internet Service Provider. In layman's term, it is very similar to a physical address, just that it identifies you online, not offline. However, nothing on the Internet is safe until you take proper security actions.

Sometimes, when you are accessing the website, the host can see where you are located and can track your activity while you visit their site. Having said that, it is possible to hide public IP addresses from most Internet servers in most situations. So here are the ways where you can protect your IP address from a possible security breach.

Use VPN VPN or Virtual Private Network protects your data online by encryption and redirects your traffic through a separate server, which is safe for you. Moreover, there are lots of paid and free VPN available online and you can choose as per your preference. Also, there is a thing called proxy, which is an additional hub through which Internet requests are processed while hiding your IP address. SEE ALSO: How to mirror smartphone's screen onto another smartphone Update router and Firewall Generally, the router takes the data between the network and your firewall preventing the unauthorized access from outside. In this case, always remember to change the administrative password on your router, where most of the default password can be searched online easily.provided by your ISP is the same and can be easily searched online. Anonymous Proxy Server These are the servers, that acts as an intermediary between a home network and the Internet. Generally, the anonymous proxy server makes the request for data on your behalf, using its own IP address instead of yours. In this ways, the host server will notice the proxy's IP address, not your home IP address. Tools for Proxies There are several tools both premium and free available on the Internet that support Proxy Servers. The Firefox extension called switchproxy has a pool of proxy servers in the Web browser and automatically switch between them at regular time intervals. Also, change your settings to private, so that the people who you don't know cannot call you.