How to protect your PC from offensive content on Social Media and the Web

These days, most of us use the internet as a part of our daily routine in order to keep in touch with friends, family, working purpose and much more. Even though the internet offers us many benefits, there range of safety and security issues available with its use.

However, we can choose to protect your PC from offensive content on Social media and the web. In these cases, one of the handiest tools is the Soothe. According to the developers behind it, this tool is created to prevent online harassment and help users avoid seeing triggers while they browse the web.

Now all you need to do is to install the plug-in on your Chrome Browser. This tool removes all the racist, sexist, transphobic, violent, comments and posts based on sentiment analysis. While the algorithm is not accurate, it works some what good.

Meanwhile, we also need to ensure the privacy filters are set to the maximum level and only friends can see the posts. There are cases where many people have found their images being used for campaigns and another purpose without permission.

Another thumb rule is that the users should not always believe what they see on a social network. At times, some people aren't who they say they are and are using social networks to manipulate vulnerable users.

It is safe to talk to a person you know and to keep an eye on your interactions online.