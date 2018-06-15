How to read text aloud on Android

Related Articles
A telephone when it was first brought into existence could be defined as a device that allows people separated by a large distance. The innovations over the decades made the definition outdated over time. But the boundaries that have been pushed and the possibilities that have been explored have made the Android smartphone that we hold in our hands something much more than just a device to call someone who is far away from you. Everything that you used to do with a phone has been improved and you get to do much more than you used to.
The ability to send text messages when it was first introduced was a great add-on to the functionalities of a phone. Though options like WhatsApp and Facebook messenger are now available for sending messages on your phone for free, did you know that it was possible to have your messages read to you?
The three main ways you can make your device read your messages for you is by using the following:
Google Assistant
Android's Google Assistant is capable of doing a lot of things for you. But unfortunately, it can only read the five latest messages. All you have to do is use the voice command ‘Read my text messages' and they will be narrated to you with the most recent one being read to you first. After each message has been read to you, you can choose to repeat the message or reply to it before you move on to the next message.
Text-to-Speech
There is also a native feature that you can take advantage of in order to listen to more than just your text messages. For this, you will need to make use of Android's accessibility features. You can get the feature up and running in two steps.
a) First, you will have to go to Settings>Accessibility>Text-to-Speech. The settings here will depend on the make of the phone that you have. Samsung users will have the option of using the speech-to-text feature of either Google's or Samsung's. You can adjust the speech rate and pitch and then press play to make the device read it aloud for you.
b) You will have to return to the Accessibility screen and scroll your way down to the Select to Speak and then move the toggle to the on position.
c) You will be able to find a little icon on the corner of your screen which has a speech bubble.
d) Go to the messages or any other app or page of your choice that you wish to be read out loud.
e) Click on the speech bubble icon. (This will turn blue)
f) Select the text you want read out loud.
Third-party apps
If you are looking for a better hands-free experience, you can opt for a third-party app like OutLoud. But unfortunately, the free version of the app only reads the notifications from one app. If you wish to read the notifications from multiple apps, you will need to upgrade to the paid version for $1.99.