How to read text aloud on Android

Google Assistant

Android's Google Assistant is capable of doing a lot of things for you. But unfortunately, it can only read the five latest messages. All you have to do is use the voice command ‘Read my text messages' and they will be narrated to you with the most recent one being read to you first. After each message has been read to you, you can choose to repeat the message or reply to it before you move on to the next message.

Text-to-Speech

There is also a native feature that you can take advantage of in order to listen to more than just your text messages. For this, you will need to make use of Android's accessibility features. You can get the feature up and running in two steps.

a) First, you will have to go to Settings>Accessibility>Text-to-Speech. The settings here will depend on the make of the phone that you have. Samsung users will have the option of using the speech-to-text feature of either Google's or Samsung's. You can adjust the speech rate and pitch and then press play to make the device read it aloud for you.

b) You will have to return to the Accessibility screen and scroll your way down to the Select to Speak and then move the toggle to the on position.

c) You will be able to find a little icon on the corner of your screen which has a speech bubble.

d) Go to the messages or any other app or page of your choice that you wish to be read out loud.

e) Click on the speech bubble icon. (This will turn blue)

f) Select the text you want read out loud.

Third-party apps

If you are looking for a better hands-free experience, you can opt for a third-party app like OutLoud. But unfortunately, the free version of the app only reads the notifications from one app. If you wish to read the notifications from multiple apps, you will need to upgrade to the paid version for $1.99.