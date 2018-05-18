How to recharge your prepaid mobile number via Facebook app

Facebook already allows peer-to-peer money transfer through the Messenger app in US, UK, and France. With the internet-using population in India growing and achieving a position which is only second to China, it makes a lot of sense why Facebook would be interested to tap into the potential available in the market.

Despite recent reports that suggested that Facebook will be rolling out the service through the messenger app, Facebook surprised quite a lot of people by announcing that the testing for the payments feature will be carried out through the Facebook Marketplace option and not through the Messenger.

The beta is still being beta tested and is only available for a select number of users. The procedure to follow in order to recharge your phone through Facebook is as follows:

1) Find the Mobile Recharge option in the Facebook Menu

After you have updated your Facebook app to the latest version available, tap on the three-line menu (hamburger menu) that is available on the top-right corner of the app and locate the option called 'Mobile Recharge’ in this list. After doing this, you will be taken to a page which will ask you to select your plan and payment option and promise you a fast, secure, and free service. Click on the option called 'Recharge Now’ from here.

2) Enter the phone number and the money you wish to add

The next page will ask you to enter the details related to your phone number and the operator that you use as well as the region in which the service is based in. Other payment apps usually only ask you to your phone number, the rest of the details are usually automatically detected. But unfortunately, that is not the case when it comes to Facebook, most probably, because this new feature is still in beta and the option will most likely be available for users in the near future once the app starts rolling out for a wider target.

3) Select your plan

The next stop will be to enter the amount you wish to add to your number, you are provided with the option of browsing through the recharge options, special vouchers and more that are made available to you by your service provider. After you have gone through the list, you can select the recharge option or plan you wish to use, and after choosing your plan, you can tap on the option called ''review order’’ which is available at the bottom of your screen.

4) Choose and complete your payment method.

After reviewing the order, if you have become satisfied with the choices that you have made, you can select the payment method of your choice, and proceed to add your credit or debit card number. After doing this, you may proceed to tap on the green box which has 'Place order’ written on it to proceed with your payment.

After authentication with OTP or 3D Secure Password is done, your prepaid mobile will be recharged. A confirmation message will also be sent to you.

Unfortunately, there are no options available to support mobile wallets, internet banking or UPI in the Facebook app so far, but the final version of the app will most likely have the options available that allow you to do so.