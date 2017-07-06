How to Record a Phone Call on an iPhone

There might be many instances, where you want to record you call conversation for business, customer service calls for issues, and interview calls for articles. However, iPhone doesn't come with any call recording options, but that doesn't mean it is not supported. You can record calls using various third party apps including Google Voice as well.

Google voice allows the user to record incoming calls but not outgoing calls, unfortunately. So this seems to be set back. In order to start recording incoming calls with Google Voice, you first need to set up an account. So below are the steps which you can follow to record voice on your iPhone.

Step 1: Go to the Google Voice homepage.

Step 2: Click the settings icon in the upper-right and select Settings from the menu.

Step 3: Now look out for calls tab and check the box directly beside Enable Recording.

Step 4: Once done, you can record incoming calls by pressing the number “4” on your phone’s keypad during the call. To stop recording, simply press “4” or end the call. The saved voice conversation will be saved in the inbox.

Step 5: If you want to listen to the saved conversation, you need to download Google Voice app. If you want to listen to your recorded phone calls on your iPhone, you’ll need to download the Google Voice app.

Step 6: Once you install the app, tap the menu on the top left corner of the app -> select recorded and find the call you want to listen to.

If not, you can use other third-party apps on your iPhone including Call Recording by NoNotes.com, IntCall, TapeACall Pro and much more. But, you need to pay a certain amount to use this.