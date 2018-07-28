How to record and stream games online using Windows 10

Related Articles
Games have grown over the years in a lot of ways, the same applies to the how games are enjoyed and the niche it has carved in the collective consciousness of the gaming community. Winning or completing a game is no longer enough, there is a huge market who wish to watch games being played.
If you wish to stream yourself playing games or even if you just want to fiddle around with the controls and learn a little bit about streaming, there are plenty of easy ways for you to record and stream games. You can use Microsoft Mixer, Steam or even your video card’s native software, you can set it up quite easily and then start streaming and recording.
Using Microsoft Mixer to record and stream:
Windows have been incorporating features that are geared towards making it a better platform for gaming. It is quite easy for you to record and stream your games without having to download anything more than what's already present in there. You need to press Windows key+I to get access to Settings and then you will need to go to Gaming.
Recording
To find the settings that allow you to record, you can go to Game DVR
The recordings that you make will be saved by default in a folder called Captures within Videos. If you wish to save files in different locations, you can use File Explorer to move it around.
There is an option called Background Recording that automatically starts recording as you play. This option comes in handy and enables you to capture those unexpected moments which make games what they are. The only thing that you need to keep in mind is to set Record audio when I record a game to On, this is to ensure that you aren't stuck with silent clips.
You can tweak the Video frame rate and Video quality options to control the quality of the recording. You can set these to 60 fps and High if you are using a powerful PC.
You can press Windows key + G when you are playing a game to open the Game bar. You can click on the recording icon available here in order to capture immediately.
Streaming
To get access to streaming settings, go to Broadcasting. If this option is not available, plug in a microphone and switch it to your primary audio device.
To make sure that people on your stream can hear you, slide Record audio when I broadcast to On. And to make sure that people can see you when you stream, slide Use camera when I broadcast to On.