One of the most common ways of making money from YouTube is to upload a video that shows your gameplay. Often players watch these videos when they are stuck at any particular level. While doing something like this, it is essential that the recording is done at a high quality. But unfortunately, one can seldom do that. Today, we will tell you how you can record your GamePlay on Android device in high quality. All you need to do is fix something from Google Play Store, and you are good to go.

How to record your GamePlay on Android smartphone?

Follow the steps given below to know how you can start recording your gameplay in high quality. The method described below does not involve any third-party apps.

Step 1: Get the latest version of Google Play Games app. If you don’t have the latest version, update it from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Go to the “Saved feeds.” You will see there a new option that says “Gameplay record.”

Step 3: Look for the game of which you would like to record the gameplay and then tap on the logo of “Record.”

Step 4: You will now have to choose the quality of the video that you want to record the gameplay. If you have enough of space on your Android smartphone, then you go for high-quality recording, else go for the low recording quality.

You can either record your videos in 720P HD or 480P SD. You can later share these recordings in YouTube. The videos will be saved in the photos gallery default in a folder named as “Screencasts.” You can access the recording from here later.

The above method tells you how to record your gameplay on Android. By following the described method, you will be able to capture your wonderful gaming experience. The method altogether eliminates the use of any third-party app stores for recording your game.

If you are unable to upload your Play Store and are looking for a third party app, then you can try apps like AZ screen recorder, Rec., Mobizen, Vysor, DU Recorder, ADV screen recorder, Twitch, GO Recorder, ilos screen recorder and Telecine.

Wrap Up

So, now you know how to record your gameplay on your Android device with and without any third-party app stores. You can either go for the update method or for any third-party app stores for recording your gameplay. If you know, how to play well, you can share and upload these gameplay videos on YouTube to earn some extra bucks. It would be better for you if you record the popular games for sharing it on the YouTube as the chances of the viewers watching such videos are high.