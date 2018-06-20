How to remove “Articles for You” from Chrome on Android

The Chrome browser for Android is fast, responsive and packed with a ton of features that make things faster and efficient. With amazing features like Reader mode and Data saver packed into the app, there are a ton of features for you to explore. Chrome is also a wonderful resource for learning more about topics that catch your eye or spark your interest.

The internet is the host to a great number of articles which in turn are most likely hosted by websites or blogs which might not be easy to just stumble into. Finding the ones that sell what you want to buy is hard to do. But Chrome has come up with an interesting way to provide you with the articles that you need.

Opening a new tab on the Chrome browser of your Android phone will give you a list of ten suggested articles. This feature is called 'Articles for you’ and are consolidated and provided to you based on the details of your 'My activity’ on Google and your current location. This doesn’t mean all the articles that you are provided with are random and out of the sphere of your control. In order to tweak the articles to suit your taste and be the ones you need instead of just random local news and sports, you can do the following:

1) Open the Google Search App

2) Click on the menu icon and then tap on Customize

3) Select the topics that you are interested in, for example, technology, entertainment etc.

4) Be sure to tap on 'Done’ or your choices will not be saved.

While the articles available in the Google Search App will be updated immediately, you will need to wait a day for the update to take effect on Chrome.

You can enable a collapsible feature if you don’t want these suggestions to be the first thing you see but still wish to look at them occasionally.

Enabling Collapsible Suggestions in Chrome

1) Open the Chrome browser on your phone and visit this URL: chrome://flags/#enable-ntp-article-suggestions-expandable-header.

2) Paste the link in the Chrome address bar and then hit Enter. (You can also go to chrome://flags and type ntp-article-suggestions by pasting it in the search bar.)

3) Make sure that the feature is Enabled under Show article suggestions expander header on New Tab page.

4) Restart Chrome by tapping Relaunch Now so the feature can take effect.

Removing “Articles for You” in Chrome

1) Open the Chrome browser on your phone and copy this URL: chrome://flags/#enable-ntp-remote-suggestions

2) Paste the link in the Chrome address bar and hit Enter. (You can also go to chrome://flags and type ntp-remote-suggestions by pasting it in the search bar.)

3) In the New Tab page, go to Show server-side suggestions and then select Disabled.

4) Restart Chrome by tapping Relaunch Now so the feature can take effect.