How to request a cancellation fee waiver in Ola app

Here's how you can get back your cancellation money on OLA app.

    There are several times when you book a cab from your Ola cab app and faced that the driver cancelled the booking of taking too long to arrive. In such cases, you might have faced extra charges on cancellation. If you feel that you were charged a cancellation fee incorrectly, you can request a Cancellation Fee Waiver.

    How to request a cancellation fee waiver in Ola app

     

    Basically, the Cancellation fee is charged to compensate drivers for the time, effort and fuel spent while trying to reach the pickup location. You may be charged a cancellation fee if a booking request is cancelled 5 minutes or later after driver accepts the booking request or if the driver has already arrived at the pickup location.

    Here's how you can request for a Cancellation Fee Waiver.

    • First, you have to open the Ola app then click on the "Your Rides".
    • Then you have to select the ride on which cancellation fee has been charged.
    • There you can see a "Support" button, just tap on the button and From Choose an Issue, select Charged Cancellation Fee Incorrectly.
    • After this, your cancellation fee will be waived and you will get the money back. If this is not happening then you can directly call to OLA support and ask for the Cancellation Fee Waiver.

    Do remember that, cancellation fee amount and free cancellation time frame may vary depending on your city and cab category selected. You can also check the city wise cancellation fee for each cab category on Ola's official website. Do note that all cab categories except Ola Share have a 5 minute free cancellation time frame.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
