Method 1: Restart your Android phone

Most of the time, a simple restart will solve the problem for you. You can either switch off your phone and then turn it back on again, or you can simply tap on the restart option and wait for your phone to reboot.

Method 2: Clean the RAM of the phone

A lack of RAM apart from allowing down your phone can create many other problems. From the default RAM manager app, try clearing the RAM of the device. You can also use other third-party apps for fixing the problem.

Method 3: Clear cache

The functionality of your Android device can be hampered if a corrupted cache is present in your device. It is therefore advised that you clear the cache of your smartphone from time to time. For clearing the cache, follow the steps given below:

1. Settings > Applications > Application Manager > Settings

2. Now tap on ‘Force Stop.'

3. Tap on ‘Clear Cache.'

4. Restart your phone.

Method 4: Uninstall your last installed app

Try to recall the app that you have recently installed after which you have started facing this issue. If you have started facing the issue after installing a certain app, the chances are high that the app is creating the problem. Uninstall the app.

Method 5: Do a factory reset

If none of the above methods have fixed the problem for you. You are left with only one option, and that is factory reset. And this will surely fix the problem for you. But before doing a factory reset, make sure that you do a backup of all the important data which are stored in your device. It is because a factory reset will wipe out all the information from your Android smartphone. You can factory reset your Android smartphone by following the steps given below.

1. Settings > Backup & Reset

2. Tap on ‘Factory Data Reset.'

3. Tap on ‘Reset Phone'

After you have completed the third step, all the data present in your phone will get erased, and your phone will appear like a new Android device. This will clear all the problems that you have faced in the phone.

Wrap Up

You can try all the methods which are mentioned above. Hopefully, one of these methods will work for you. Before doing a factory reset, you can also try uninstalling and reinstalling your Google Play Store updates. Let us know in the comment below the method that has worked for you.