How To Save A WebPage As PDF In Chrome, Firefox, Safari

Having said that you can save a webpage via an image, here is a solution for those who want to save the webpages as PDFs. It is possible to convert the same into other formats such as JPG or .docx. The Print option is the ideal way to save webpages as PDF and here are the steps to follow in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Save Webpage As PDF In Chrome

To save a webpage as a PDF file on Chrome, you need to choose the Print option from the drop-dpwn menu on clicking the three-dot icon at the top right. You can also press Ctrl+P for the purpose. In the pop-up window that appears, click the down arrow to the right of Destination and choose ‘Save as PDF' in the drop-down menu that appears. The preview will be generated in the left pane.

Now, click More Settings to change the size, scaling, and other options. And, click the Save button and choose a destination on your PC. Again, you need to click on the Save button to complete the process.

Save Webpage As PDF In Firefox

In Firefox, you can save a webpage as a PDF by hitting the hamburger icon at the top right and choosing the Print option from the drop-down menu. In the following window, click Print at the top left corner or Ctrl+P. Now, choose Microsoft Print to PDF from the displayed options and hit on Print when the button is enabled. Choose a name and destination and hit Save.

Save Webpage As PDF In Safari

In Safari, there are two ways to do the same. Firstly, when Safari is active, click Flip on the menu bar and select ‘Export as PDF' option from the drop-down menu. Enter a filename, choose a destination and click the Save button in the following pop-up window.

To get more control over the information in the PDF, there is a longer method. You should click on File on the menu bar and choose Print from the drop-down menu. Press Command+P to open the printer window. Now, click the down arrow at the bottom left of the pop-up window and choose Save as PDF. Another pop-up will appear and you need to key in the file name, subject, title, keyboards, subject, author, and security options from here. Once done, choose a destination and hit on Save.