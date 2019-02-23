How to sell gift cards online Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan A gift card is the best way to gift someone instead of buying something which they don't like

The funny thing about gift cards is that you don’t always end up using them before the expiration date or sometimes the store doesn’t have anything that you want to buy. The only option you end up with that doesn’t let the card go to waste is to buy something out of desperation.

The good news is that you can get your gift cards exchanged for cash if you know where to go. But of course, there are a few ground rules that you need to keep in mind when you are doing this. A few pointers have been listed below:

a) There is a chance, like with any online transaction, that you are at the risk of being scammed.

b) Do not send the card over before you receive payments. If the gift card is for a particular store, it would be a good thing to meet the person in the store and verify that the card is working before completing the transaction.

c) The same precautions are applicable for e-vouchers as well.

d) If the transaction is happening through a third-party website, make sure that you have read all the terms and conditions, including the buyer protection scheme.

Although there are plenty of websites that allow you to sell unused gift cards in India, most of these places are marketplaces and there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to find a buyer. Although there is a site that allows you to sell the card directly, you will only receive 35 percent of the card value, which is quite low. The sites that allow you to sell your gift cards online have been listed below:

Sellebrate Unlike the rest, this one offers to buy your gift cards in exchange for money. Instead of putting your gift card up on a platform and waiting for a buyer, Sellebrate offers money for your cards. On the flip side, the rate CanSell CanSell is a marketplace for giftcards. There are two types of transactions available, free and secure. Free is the riskier path with no assistance from CanSell. Opting for a secure transaction involves the company charging five percent of the selling price. Nafa Nafa is also a marketplace for selling gift cards. You can list your gift cards on this site and they can be sold to other Nafa users. The website takes a flat five percent cut. Zingoy Zingoy is also a marketplace for giftcards. The website charges a small processing fee for every gift card that is sold but this varies from brand to brand. Classifieds websites It is also possible that you'll find a buyer for your card on Quikr or OLX. There is a site named IndianVideoGamer that allows you to sell gaming-related physical gift cards. Social media websites Social media websites are also a great way to try and sell gift cards. The GiftCardExchange Community in Reddit. The community allows people to exchange gift cards for cash or other gift cards.