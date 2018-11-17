How to send large files via email

Google Drive

You can upload the file you wish to transfer to Google Drive and share the downloading link to your friends. Google Drive provides about 15 GB of storage free of cost. To send a file through email by using Google Drive, do the following:

Step 1: Visit Google Drive and sign in with your Google Account.

Step 2: After you have logged into your account, click on the upload button, click and select the file you want to upload to share it with someone. You can see the progress of your upload at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: After the upload begins, you can tap on the share button which is at the share settings and change the privacy of the file according to your liking.

Step 4: You will now be able to send the file directly through Gmail and when you click on the share option button, you will also have the option of sending the file through Facebook, Twitter etc.

Multi-Part Archives

This a more traditional way to send a file and you will be splitting a large file into smaller parts to do so. If you have a file that is about 70MB in size, you can split the file into seven 10MB pieces. You can make use of file compression programs like 7-zip to create an archive and then split the file.

Services that allow transfer of large files

If the methods listed above seem too cumbersome to you, the next best option that you have is to make use of any of the file-sending services that are available to you online. There are a lot of services that offer free and paid services, a handful has been mentioned below:

a) JumpShare

JumpShare allows you to send files over for free by using the free service. The only drawback is that the size will be limited to 250 MB. Whereas opting for the paid service allows you to transfer files of any size.

b) Securely Send

Securely Send allows the transfer of files of up to 200 MB when using the free service and files of any size when using a paid account.

c) WeTransfer

This online transferring platform allows you to transfer files for free.

d) OneDrive

This cloud storage facility by Microsoft signs you into Outlook automatically and allows you upload up to 5GB.

e) Dropbox

Dropbox has a capacity of 5GB and the Google Chrome extension allows it to seamlessly integrate with Gmail.

f) DropSend

This service does not ask you to sign up in order to share files. Unique file sharing features like the Microsoft Outlook plugin allows users to attach large files to the email via a DropSend Account.