How to set up parental controls in Windows

Windows has dominated a section of the market as it is one of the best operating systems for laptops. Windows has strived to provide the functions that fulfil a wide range of requirements of a variety of users. In its attempt to serve their users in their tiniest of needs and demands, windows have strived to tailor their services to answer these for a number of years.

Windows 10 is the latest iteration of the operating system and this system has a great collection of exciting features that take the user experience to a completely different level. One of the most useful aspects available in the system is the option to set Parental Controls.

If you share your laptop with your child, the Parental Controls is a feature that provides you with a lot of options that let you regulate and control the access your child has to the system. In addition to allowing you to control what your child sees on the Internet; this feature allows you to protect your child from online predators.

One of the perquisites to allow you access to Parental Controls is that you and your child will both need separate Microsoft accounts. You will be able to monitor your child’s access to the internet from your account.

Step 1: Go to the Settings Menu in windows and select the option called “Accounts.” From this menu, choose the option called “Family and other people.”

Step 2: Select the option called “Add a family member.”

Step 3: In case your child does not have a Microsoft account, you will need to go for the option “The person I want to add doesn’t have an email address.”

Step 4: You will need to fill in the details related to your child on the next screen. You will be creating the password to the account here as well. After entering the relevant details, click next.

Step 5: Follow the prompts that appear on the screen and finally confirm your Microsoft password. You will now be able to regulate your child’s access to the internet.

Step 6: After you have completed the steps on the screen, you will be taken to a confirmation screen that says “Good to go.”

Step 7: You can get the email verification done by accessing your child’s email.

Step 8: Now access the Settings menu of your windows and select “Accounts” and then the “Family and other people” option after which you should select “Manage Family Settings Online.”

Step 9: The next window will give you the option of selecting your child’s account for which you can set parental controls.

Step 10: You can select the control levels for the various parameters available such as time limits, apps and games settings, web browsing etc. which will govern your child’s internet access.

These steps can let you regulate the content that your ward is exposed to without resorting to excessive censure.