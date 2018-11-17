ENGLISH

How to setup imo account without using phone number or SIM card

Here's how you can setup imo account without using the phone number or SIM card. All you need to know.

    IMO is also a popular online messaging app like WhatsApp. Imo also allows users to send text and make voice and video calls for calls. But for creating an account on both the apps you need a phone number or Sim Card. But there is a catch, in this article we have provided some steps to register with the app without using a phone number and SIM Card.

    How to setup imo account without using phone number or SIM card

     

    The very first thing you need to do is to download the imo app on your smartphone or tablet where ever you want to use. Make sure that you have not verified your imo account already. If you have done so then delete your current account and uninstall the app and then reinstall it.

    As we all know to sign up with imo you need a phone number, so you can download a free app called TextNow. This app will give you a free phone number, once you get the number then you can use it for getting yourself to registered with the app.

    Android users will get the app on Google Play Store, and iOS users will get it on Apple App Store. Once you are done with the download, you have to open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to create a free phone number.

    Once you are done creating your free Phone Number, then open the app and tap on the 3-line icon which will be on the top left corner of the screen. There you will get the free Phone Number.
    After getting the free phone number, Open the imo app on your smartphone and choose the country you are in and enter the free phone number and tap the next button.

    Now you will receive an imo verification code you TextNow app on the phone. Copy the verification code and get back to the imo app and enter the code and hit verify. Now, all you need to do is to follow the screen instruction to complete the setup. Once the account setup is done you are all set to use the app.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
