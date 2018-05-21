Millions of users use chrome for surfing. The interface of the browser is simple and it Google integration is perfect. You must have noticed that when you visit a website in Google Chrome, it asks if it can send you a notification. This notification can actually irritate and interrupt browsing. Have you ever faced this? If yes and even you too find it irritation, then you will be happy to know that you can disable these prompts. However, one should understand the fact that these prompts are sometimes useful.

For instance, the notifications provided by Facebook are handy. After turning on the notification of Facebook in Google Chrome, you can actually uninstall the app. It allows you to receive Facebook notification instantly. This was actually the main idea of Google when it added the notification feature in Google Chrome. However, the websites started exploiting the notification feature of Google Chrome. Fortunately, you can disable this feature.

How to stop websites asking to show notifications in Chrome?

It is very easy to stop websites from asking and showing notifications in Chrome. All you need to do is to follow the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Open your Chrome browser. Now click on the menu button which placed at the right section of the address bar. Now tap on 'Settings’ and go to 'Advanced Settings’.

Step 2: Now click on 'Privacy and Security’ section and click on 'Content Settings’.

Step 3: Now click on 'Notifications’. By default, the setting is placed to 'Ask First’. Now toggle off the notifications bar. It will block the websites from asking you for any notification prompt.

Other options from where you can choose are:

1. Block all (You can do this by toggling off the Notification tab altogether)

2. Block a Site (For blocking an individual site, click on 'Add’ which is placed next to 'Block’ section and then add the site name that you want to block) and

3. Allow a Site (you can allow notification from a site by click on Allow and then select 'Add’ and then add the name of the site and click 'Add’).

You can choose any of the above options on the basis of your requirements.

Wrap Up

The notification is allowed in Chrome browser by default. The website, app, and extensions are allowed to send you a notification and prompt for the same. You can disable this setting by following the steps given above. Please note that you won’t receive any notification prompt if you browse in an Incognito mode in your Google Chrome.