How To Access And Download iCloud Photos From Your PC; Step-By-Step Guide.

The iCloud account allows you to keep all of your Apple devices in sync and seamlessly move files between them. You can also use your iCloud account to access content on your Windows PC.

All you have to do is go to the iCloud website or use the iCloud for Windows utility and follow the on-screen instructions. If you wish to download or backup all of your images from iCloud to your computer for later use, follow this step-by-step method.

How To View iCloud Photos On A PC?

Step 1: Go to www.iCloud.com and log in with your Apple ID. Using the iCloud website, you may view your iCloud Photo Library from any computer. Make sure you use the same Apple ID you used to access your iCloud Photo Library.

Step 2: Choose "Photos" from the drop-down menu to load your iCloud Photo Library. It may take a while to load for the first time.

Step 3: Look through your iCloud Photo Library to see what you have. Once the Photos section loads, you'll be able to search for photos from all of your iCloud-connected devices. Photos shot with a device may not appear until it uploads them, which normally takes a few minutes.

1. Your recent images are arranged by date on the Moments tab.

2. You may view your multiple albums via the Albums tab.

Step 4: Click on a photo to view its full size. When you click a photo in the browser, it will open and you will be able to see it in its actual width.

To move to the previous or next picture in the album, click the "" buttons.

Step 5: By clicking the Trash button, you can delete a photo. When you have a photo open, you'll see this in the upper-right corner. If you delete a photo, it will be removed from all of your synced devices.

Step 6: To select multiple photographs, click the "Select Photos" button. When viewing an album, look for this button in the upper-right corner. You can then choose each photo you want to select after tapping "Select Photos." You'll be able to download or delete numerous photos at once this way.

Step7: Click "Download" to download the photographs you've chosen. They'll be saved in your browser's default download folder, which is commonly known as "Downloads."

Step 8: To delete the photos you've selected, click "Delete." The photos you've selected will be removed from all of your synced devices.

Step 9: Click the "Add To" button to add selected images to an album. You can select from any of your previous albums or create a new one in the pop-up window that opens.

iCloud Installation For Windows

You may also get the iCloud installation for Windows. Your iCloud images will be synced with a dedicated folder on your computer after installation. It will essentially allow you to access the images as if they were any other file on your computer.

To easily download all of your iCloud files to your Windows PC, follow these steps:

Step 1. Open the official iCloud download page on your Windows PC browser.

Step 2. Download and run the iCloud setup for Windows from https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201391. When it's finished, run the link and login in using your iCloud or Apple credentials. Your phone may receive a verification code. To finish the sign-in process, enter it in the field provided.

Step 3. In the subsequent box, click the Apply button after selecting the Photos option.

Step 4. Select iCloud Photos from the File Explorer. It's on the left-hand side of the window in the navigation pane.

Step 5. Select the option from the toolbar to launch the Download Photos and Videos box.

Step 6. Select "All" from the drop-down menu and click the "Download" button. The downloads could take a while depending on the number of photos you have.

Step 7. Open File Explorer and navigate to iCloud Photographs > Downloads to see all your downloaded photos. You can save the images on an external device or copy them to another location on your computer.

