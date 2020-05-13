How To Activate Do Not Disturb On Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom companies have recently asked TRAI to carry on with the norms for the telemarketers. Under these regulations, unregistered telemarketers have to pay a certain amount to send a spam message to customers.

TRAI introduced these norms in 2012, where telemarketers had to pay 50 paise for a message if they extend the limit of 100 SMS in a day. However, there is one procedure that will help you get rid of these messages, and that's the only way to stop these unwanted calls and SMSs. All you need to do is to activate do not disturb (DND) on your network by sending a message to your service provider. Besides, you can follow these simple steps to stop these calls and messages on your own.

To Activate Do Not Disturb On Airtel You Should Follow These Steps

Step 1: First, you need to go and check the DND page on the website.

Step 2: Then, you have to click on the 'Airtel Mobile Services' button.

Step 3: Then, you have to enter your mobile number in the pop-up box.

Step 4: After that, you'll get the OTP, and you have entered that on your phone.

Step 5: Lastly, you have a click on stop all options, and its done.

To Activate DND On Reliance Jio

Step 1: First, you need to download My Jio application on your phone.

Step 2: Then, you have to login to the app.

Step 3: After that, you have to click the icon on the left corner.

Step 4: You have check your settings.

Step 5: Then, you have choose the DND option.

Step 6: After that, you will receive a message from the company, and then the service will stop within seven days.

To Activate DND On Vodafone-Idea

Step 1: First, you need to login to the Vodafone-Idea DND page on their website.

Step 2: Then, you need to enter your details like name, e-mail id, and your registered number.

Step 3: Then, you have to click yes on the Full DND option.

Step 4: Lastly, you have to enter the code you have received on your phone and then click the submit button. This procedure will help you stop all spam and messages.

