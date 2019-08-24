How To Add And Remove Channel Packs Using Tata Sky Mobile App Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

After TRAI's structure for DTH and cable operators, it has become mandatory to select individual channels you wish to watch.

In the last few years, there has been a lot of changes in the TV watching experience. Moreover, LED televisions with smart facilities have become popular. The best part is they are available at a reasonable price.

You have the option of using OTT streaming services such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more. Today, the DTH connection is highly popular and more preferred than the cable connection. TRAI has changed the conditions for DTH and the cable operators earlier this year. It is necessary to choose individual channels which you want to watch and you need to pay only for those selected channels. If you are using Tata Sky DTH connection, you can add and remove channels by following the below-mentioned steps.

How To Add And Remove Channel Packs Using Tata Sky Mobile App?

Tata Sky is one of the popular DTH operators. It provides several options where you can subscribe to the preferred channels you wish to watch. When you want to add and remove channels using laptop or desktop, you need to visit the Tata Sky website, add your email id and password and manage the channel packs. It is also possible to add and remove channels from Tata Sky mobile application for iOS and Android.

It helps in streaming live television and also check program guide. You can use the application to recharge Tata Sky account, add and delete channels, manage channel packs, include add-on packages, etc.

Step 1

Download the Tata Sky mobile app in your Android or iOS device. Login using your credentials. If you are doing the first time, you need to add a registered mobile number or subscriber ID. It is actually your login ID. Following, you have to frame a password. If you already have user ID and password, you need to just enter the details and login.

Step 2

When you view the home screen, you can see live TV network list, featured shows and much more. There will be a hamburger menu on the upper right corner that is near the search button. Click on that. In this section, you can see account balance and also other details. Click My Tata Sky.

Step 3

Click Manage Packs that will redirect you to another page. Click Go To Modify Packs. Here, you can see a summary account.

Step 4

Select Modify Pack. Here, you can see Tata Sky curated packages, current packs, channels, broadcaster packs and more. Select the + switch to expand. Tap the checkbox for whichever pack or channel you are selecting.

Step 5

After selecting the packs, click Select and Proceed button at the bottom. You will see a grand total and also the selected channel packs, prices, and other details. Tap confirm if you find everything right.

How to remove channel packs using Tata Sky Mobile App

It is a simple procedure. Just select the Manage Packs and click Go to Modify Packs. Click Current packs tab.

If you do not want any pack or channel, untick the box and click Select and Proceed. Check by scrolling down till the bottom and select the Confirm button. The channel pack you do not need will be removed within 24 hours from your account.

