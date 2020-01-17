How To Add Movies To Google's Watchlist Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

No doubt, Google always comes up with something exciting and this time it is Google's Wishlist. It has come up with something new that has changed the perspective of watching TV shows and movies. It is a gift in disguise by Google so that we do not miss out on any of our favorites. Google's wishlist is effective, simple and is already trending high in the world market.

As per the reports by 9to5Google, it is moving a new feature to the search engine. The new feature is the wishlist which is built-in by Google. The wishlists allow you to add TV shows and movies to your list when you look out for them. This way, it will keep track of your watching list without the need to leave the Google search engine.

How to Use Google's Wishlist Feature

When you look for a TV show or a movie, the wishlist appears on the list. You will find it in the Knowledge Panel that shows the trailers and cast, etc. when you click the watchlist, it saves the content as a bookmark. You can then view everything that has been saved by you. It will save you time and you can directly watch your favorite shows and movies just by a click.

You will also see a Watched It?' below the tick icon. This icon helps to keep track of the list that you have already watched it. It sure seems pointless to keep ticking everything on your wishlist, therefore you can also avoid it. This part of the element in Google's wishlist seems rather needless unless Google decides it the other way.

It just not saves the content, but also comes with many other features. For instance, if the movie on your wishlist, still running on the theatre, you will be presented with an option of Get Tickets'. When you click the button, you will be shown the Showtime Tab. Now you will not be spending time searching for tickets and its timings. But if your movie is already trending on YouTube, you will see, Watch Now'. Click the Watch Now' and it will link to the video platform of Google. The best part about this feature is everything is done at a simple and faster pace.

This amazing feature is already moving out in the market, but it still awaits its official announcement by Google. The reason stated is maybe for experiment purposes. But if it's going to be made permanent, it will be presented to you on the Google app on iOS and Android.

Let's Google Decide What to Watch Next

With the simple and amazing wishlist on your side, you can add countless movies and TV shows. But is it possible to watch everything on your wishlist? Will your time permit it? It sure will sound disappointing, so without wasting any of your precious time, give Google a chance to decide your next film. You will just have to swipe left and right to select your favorite shows and movies.

