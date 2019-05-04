TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombers Travelled To Bangalore, Kerala And Kashmir
- IPL 2019: DC vs RR – Live Updates
- Five Things to Know About The Hero Xpulse 200T
- Amazon Summer Sale On Nokia Smartphones: Get Attractive Offers
- A Beginners Guide On How To Invest In Mutual Funds In India
- Madhu Confirms Siddharth-Ishita's Wedding Called Off!
- Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
How to add soft navigational keys on Android without rooting
This will be useful for older smartphones with broken physical navigation buttons
The three tiny keys at the bottom of your Android handset that allows you to go back or go to the home screen is a useful tool that isn’t available on a lot of phones. A lot of the methods listed online that allow you to add these keys to your device involves rooting your phone but this voids your warranty.
So, if you do not want to do that or are just averse to messing around with your phone like that, there is an option that allows you to add the soft keys to your phone without rooting it. You can set up soft keys to Android device by making use of the apps given below:
Back Button (No root)
Launching the app will show you a popup that asks you to enable the app in accessibility permission. After that, click on the Active button to activate the app and then choose the buttons that you want on your screen.
You can reposition these buttons by tapping on them. You can also resize and customize these buttons according to your preferences.
Using Simple Control
Similar to the previous app on our list, this app needs permissions to be granted in order to be used. Go to settings and tweak the options according to your preferences. Next, you need to go through the icons you have listed and choose the icon that you want.
Soft Keys 2
After granting permissions under accessibilities, tap on the settings icon and choose Width, Height, and Transparency as per your wish. Now press the home button and you will be able to see the soft buttons at the bottom of the screen.
Virtual Soft Keys
After granting all the permissions that it needs, access the main interface of the app. You will be able to adjust the size and position of your virtual softkeys from here. You also have other customization settings under the shared config. For example, you can make use of the smart hidden feature which automatically hides the softkey bar when the keyboard is open.
Navigation Bar
Navigation Bar is another option available for people to get their hands on navigation buttons. A notable plus of this app is the wide range of customization options available that allow you to play around with the color of the navigation bar.
Home Button
As the name suggests, the app lets you add a Home button to your phone and it comes in handy if yours is broken or has failed. Similar to the Navigation bar app, Home Button also allows users to set different button size and change color.
Assistive Touch
The app provides an option to control various features like adjusting brightness, capturing a screenshot, etc through a floating panel on the screen. In addition to the option that allows you to drag it anywhere you want to, you can assign a home and back button to the floating panel to replace the default navigation bar.