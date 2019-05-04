How to add soft navigational keys on Android without rooting

Back Button (No root)

Launching the app will show you a popup that asks you to enable the app in accessibility permission. After that, click on the Active button to activate the app and then choose the buttons that you want on your screen.

You can reposition these buttons by tapping on them. You can also resize and customize these buttons according to your preferences.

Using Simple Control

Similar to the previous app on our list, this app needs permissions to be granted in order to be used. Go to settings and tweak the options according to your preferences. Next, you need to go through the icons you have listed and choose the icon that you want.

Soft Keys 2

After granting permissions under accessibilities, tap on the settings icon and choose Width, Height, and Transparency as per your wish. Now press the home button and you will be able to see the soft buttons at the bottom of the screen.

Virtual Soft Keys

After granting all the permissions that it needs, access the main interface of the app. You will be able to adjust the size and position of your virtual softkeys from here. You also have other customization settings under the shared config. For example, you can make use of the smart hidden feature which automatically hides the softkey bar when the keyboard is open.

Navigation Bar

Navigation Bar is another option available for people to get their hands on navigation buttons. A notable plus of this app is the wide range of customization options available that allow you to play around with the color of the navigation bar.

Home Button

As the name suggests, the app lets you add a Home button to your phone and it comes in handy if yours is broken or has failed. Similar to the Navigation bar app, Home Button also allows users to set different button size and change color.

Assistive Touch

The app provides an option to control various features like adjusting brightness, capturing a screenshot, etc through a floating panel on the screen. In addition to the option that allows you to drag it anywhere you want to, you can assign a home and back button to the floating panel to replace the default navigation bar.