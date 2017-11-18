How to address these Facebook problems you might be facing

These days most of us spend our time on Facebook for various things that cover entertainment, research, and others. Apart from browsing things, we also upload photos and videos on the social network for others to see.

But at the time, you might be face problem, when it comes to uploading photos, photos shown as black boxes or you might be blocked from using other features on Facebook from your account. So today, in this article, we have answered for the list of problems you might be facing now on Facebook.

Case 1: Photos or albums have disappeared

Everything needs to be checked time to time right from our human body to your Facebook account to see whether it functions right. So, in this case, Facebook do a maintenance check on the site, where some photos or albums may temporarily disappear. After some time, there are bright chances of reappearing, if not you can report it.



Case 2: I'm blocked from using a feature

If other people find your behavior to annoying or abusive, they have the power to report your profile. As a result, some features like sending a message, tagging photos might be blocked for you. However, the blocks are temporary and can last a few hours or a few days. In order to keep from getting blocked again, avoid the behavior, which pulled you here. Otherwise, your account could be permanently disabled.



Case 3: I seeing a warning before I can view a photo or video

Facebook is a social medium and a photo or video which is uploaded can reach millions around the world. However, there are some contents on the website that might not be suitable for children. To help people share responsibly, Facebook may limit the visibility of photos and videos that contain graphic content.

Case 4: I don't see an "Add Photos" button on my album

You may not see the button if you already added 1000 photos to an album. This happens when you reach the limit. However, you can create a new album or move photos from one album to another to make space for new photos.

Case 5: Photos are loading as black boxes, empty boxes or broken images.

In case, if you can't see the photos or the photos appears as black boxes or empty boxes for that matter, just report the problem to the website.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 2 is up for pre-order in the US at $99