How To Adjust Font Size In Chrome For Android

    By Gizbot Bureau
    Many people these days query about increasing the text size on Google Chrome for Android devices. As for Windows, Android, iOS, and others, Google Chrome is the most used browser for many. It has various features like extensions, theme support, among others. The Google Chrome extensions can add new features or modify certain new features to the browser. The extensions can improve readability as they can even adjust the text size, change the fonts and do other things.

    The users will have to take help from the Chrome internal settings for the extension support to improve readability as it's not available on the Android web browser. The accessibility options of Chrome can improve readability on the website. Decreasing the text size can fit more words on the page but increasing the text size will not fit more words although it might be really comfortable to read.

    How to increase the text size in Chrome:

    Step 1: The method only works for Android and not for the iPhone. On your Android smartphone, open Google Chrome.

    Step 2: Tap on the three dots that you can see on the top right corner. Then tap on Settings. Under Settings, tap on Accessibility options.

    Step 3: Then tap on the Text Scaling. Adjust the slider according to your need. It will be easily done that way.

    Step 4: Go back to your favourite web page. There you can increase the text size. For resetting the text scaling, adjust the scaling slider at the full of its capacity to 100%.

    It is the easiest method to increase the text size and it is really helpful when you are reading a book or an article with a lot of attention. It will not hurt your eyes or head and there is no chance for straining.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
