How To Apply And Buy FASTag Sticker Online?

FASTag has become a mandate for toll collection across state borders and highways in India for an easy commute. The electronic toll collection system is based on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology and was announced back in 2017 for commercial use in the country. Once a vehicle passes through a lane supporting the FASTAg RFID reader, the toll money is automatically deducted from the user's linked wallet or bank account.

In the initial days, one had to apply for a new FASTag by visiting a nearby POS (point-of-sale) booth. Most of the times, toll plazas have a setup comprising small booths for the same. Long queues have been witnessed at the FASTag registration centres. However, you can now apply for FASTag online as well.

This will save you from the hassle of visiting a registration centre and waiting in long queues. If you haven't applied for a FASTag yet, it's a high time you should consider trying to apply for one. It wouldn't just save your time, but money as well. Just for reference, you will be charged extra than the actual toll fare if your vehicle doesn't have a FASTag sticker. Check out the steps on how to apply for a FASTag online:

How To Apply FASTAg Online In India?

You can apply for a FASTag online via UPI apps such as Paytm, GPay and others. Also, there is an option to apply for the FASTag sticker via online bank portals. Multiple banks are currently offering this service such as SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and others. Let's have a look at the steps to apply a FASTag via both the aforementioned platforms online:

Step 1: If you trying to apply for a FASTag sticker via a UPI app such as Paytm then open the application on your smartphone and search for the 'FASTag' keyword.

Step 2: Select the 'Buy FASTag' option to initiate the process.

Step 3: Type in the vehicle registration number for which you want to buy the FASTag sticker.

Step 4: Now, fill in the delivery address section and complete the payment process.

Step 5: Once the payment is complete, the order will be dispatched to the submitted address.

Step 6: You can track the shipment from the "My Order" section on Paytm.

If you want to link your FASTag to your bank account instead of Paytm or any other digital app, then you need to proceed with the following steps:

Step 1: Open the bank website from where you want to apply the FASTag sticker. Notably, only the authorized banks will have this option.

Step 2: On the bank website's home page search 'FASTag'.

Step 3: Now, select the 'Apply FASTag' option to register for a new sticker.

Step 4: You need to enter your mobile number to receive an OTP for further process.

Step 5: Submit the OTP on the bank's website.

Step 6: The next page will ask you to upload the required documents. Upload a soft copy of the same.

Step 7: Submit the documents following a proof-read.

Step 8: Complete the payment to buy the sticker.

Step 9: Once the payment is complete you will be given a payment and FASTag receipt. Save both for future reference.

