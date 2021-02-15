How To Apply And Recharge SBI FASTag Online? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

FASTag has been the initiative by the Indian government towards modernizing the road commute services in the country. Based on the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification technology), this service has been developed to collect money at toll stations digitally. This helps in the fast movement of vehicles across the state or city borders. The Indian Road and Transport ministry made it a mandate for vehicles to use FASTag for toll payments back in 2018.

While Paytm has been the most popular platform to buy and recharge FASTag, several other platforms had started providing this facility later. Even banks have made it easy to apply and recharge FASTags via their platforms. SBI (State Bank of India), is also offering a provision where we can purchase and recharge FASTag for our vehicles. Take a look at the steps:

How To Recharge SBI FASTag?

Step 1: To apply for an SBI FASTag we need to go to any nearby POS (Point of Sale) location.

Step 2: Make sure you carry along with the KYC documents (identity proofs and photo) and vehicle documents (original and photocopy).

Step 3: Fill in the application form for the FASTAg and submit the documents at the POS.

Step 4: The remaining steps need to be done online. Go to the official SBI website or open fastag.onlinesbi.com on any web browser from your smartphone or laptop/PC. The latter will directly redirect you to the dedicated FASTag page.

Step 5: Now, log in using your credentials, i.e, phone number and password.

Step 6: Enter the captcha as shown on the screen and complete the sign-in process.

Step 7: You will now need to select the vehicle option and follow the on-screen steps to recharge the FASTag card.

Best Mobiles in India