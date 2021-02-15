Just In
- 12 min ago NASA, SpaceX Join Forces Again, This Time For Lunar Gateway Project
-
- 38 min ago How To Change Wi-Fi Network Name And Password Through MyJio App
- 39 min ago Redmi Note 10 Display Technology Teased: LCD Or AMOLED?
- 57 min ago Moto E7 Power India Launch Expected Soon; MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Tipped
Don't Miss
- Finance Gold Prices Gain In India By A Margin Even As Global Rates Dip; Platinum Hits 6-Yr High Price
- Automobiles Top-Selling Two-Wheeler Brands In India In January 2021: Hero MotoCorp Continues To Remain Top-Ranked
- Movies RC 15: AR Rahman To Compose Music For Ram Charan-Shankar’s Film?
- News Toolkit case: After Disha Ravi's arrest, Delhi Police looks for activist Nikita Jacob
- Sports NBA wrap: Nuggets end Lakers' winning streak as Davis hurt, Bucks beaten again
- Education IIT JAM 2021 Answer Key To Be Released Soon
- Lifestyle Junk Food During Pregnancy: Good Or Bad?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In February
How To Apply And Recharge SBI FASTag Online?
FASTag has been the initiative by the Indian government towards modernizing the road commute services in the country. Based on the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification technology), this service has been developed to collect money at toll stations digitally. This helps in the fast movement of vehicles across the state or city borders. The Indian Road and Transport ministry made it a mandate for vehicles to use FASTag for toll payments back in 2018.
While Paytm has been the most popular platform to buy and recharge FASTag, several other platforms had started providing this facility later. Even banks have made it easy to apply and recharge FASTags via their platforms. SBI (State Bank of India), is also offering a provision where we can purchase and recharge FASTag for our vehicles. Take a look at the steps:
How To Recharge SBI FASTag?
Step 1: To apply for an SBI FASTag we need to go to any nearby POS (Point of Sale) location.
Step 2: Make sure you carry along with the KYC documents (identity proofs and photo) and vehicle documents (original and photocopy).
Step 3: Fill in the application form for the FASTAg and submit the documents at the POS.
Step 4: The remaining steps need to be done online. Go to the official SBI website or open fastag.onlinesbi.com on any web browser from your smartphone or laptop/PC. The latter will directly redirect you to the dedicated FASTag page.
Step 5: Now, log in using your credentials, i.e, phone number and password.
Step 6: Enter the captcha as shown on the screen and complete the sign-in process.
Step 7: You will now need to select the vehicle option and follow the on-screen steps to recharge the FASTag card.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895