How To Archive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone Without Deleting Them Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging platform is continuously bringing new features. Besides the existing features on the platform enhance user experience. Apart from texting and sharing images or videos, you can directly send money to your friends using WhatsApp Pay. Also, you can make payments via WhatsApp Pay on other sites.

Most of us are aware of the WhatsApp archive chat feature which allows you to hide any group or individual chat without deleting them. Basically, one can hide a chat from main chat lists on WhatsApp. Also, you can keep the archived chats separate and won't be notified if you get any new messages from the from archive chats. If you want to get notifications from archived chats, you can change it from the settings.

In our previous article, we detailed how to Archive or hide chats on WhatsApp. In this article, we'll guide you on how to archive multiple WhatsApp chats on your Android smartphone.

How To Archive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now tap any individual or group chat that you want to archive or hide. You can also select multiple chats at once.

Step 3: After that, you'll get few options at the top including Delete, Pin, Mute, and Archive.

Step 4: Click on the Archive button and the archive button will appear on the top of your chat list. You can click on the archive button to check all the hide chats.

How To Unarchive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone

Besides, you can unarchive multiple WhatsApp chats on your Android smartphone. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to unarchive the chats.

Step 1: First, go to your WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Then you can find archive chat section at the top of your WhatsApp home page.

Step 3: Now, tap the chat which you want to unarchive or you can select all chats together.

Step 4: Then tap on unarchive option which is placed into the same place as archive button.

Best Mobiles in India