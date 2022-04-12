Just In
- 33 min ago Realme Book Prime Sale Starts Today- Key Features And Discount Offers
- 33 min ago OnePlus 10R Rear Design Leaked On Amazon; Triple Cameras, Dual-Tone Design Revealed
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On iQOO Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Moto G22 With 50MP Quad Cameras, 90Hz Display First Sale Today: India Price, Offers
Don't Miss
- News Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa offers to hold talks with agitators
- Automobiles Yamaha BioFuel Powered Motorcycles & Scooters To Be Launched In India Soon: All You Need To Know
- Finance Brace For June Interest Rate Hike
- Lifestyle Hanuman Chalisa: Know Lyrics, Meaning, Importance And Benefits Of Chanting
- Movies Divyanka Tripathi Honoured With Champions Of Change Award; Vivek Says Recorded With Moist Eyes & Immense Pride
- Sports IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info
- Education CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Class 10, 12 At cbse.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Puducherry
How To Archive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone Without Deleting Them
WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging platform is continuously bringing new features. Besides the existing features on the platform enhance user experience. Apart from texting and sharing images or videos, you can directly send money to your friends using WhatsApp Pay. Also, you can make payments via WhatsApp Pay on other sites.
Most of us are aware of the WhatsApp archive chat feature which allows you to hide any group or individual chat without deleting them. Basically, one can hide a chat from main chat lists on WhatsApp. Also, you can keep the archived chats separate and won't be notified if you get any new messages from the from archive chats. If you want to get notifications from archived chats, you can change it from the settings.
In our previous article, we detailed how to Archive or hide chats on WhatsApp. In this article, we'll guide you on how to archive multiple WhatsApp chats on your Android smartphone.
How To Archive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone
Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Now tap any individual or group chat that you want to archive or hide. You can also select multiple chats at once.
Step 3: After that, you'll get few options at the top including Delete, Pin, Mute, and Archive.
Step 4: Click on the Archive button and the archive button will appear on the top of your chat list. You can click on the archive button to check all the hide chats.
How To Unarchive Multiple WhatsApp Chats On Android Smartphone
Besides, you can unarchive multiple WhatsApp chats on your Android smartphone. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to unarchive the chats.
Step 1: First, go to your WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Then you can find archive chat section at the top of your WhatsApp home page.
Step 3: Now, tap the chat which you want to unarchive or you can select all chats together.
Step 4: Then tap on unarchive option which is placed into the same place as archive button.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999