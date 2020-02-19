How To Block And Resume Reliance Jio SIM By Following Few Simple Steps

Block Jio SIM Online

First you need to head to the Reliance Jio website which is www.myjio.com and click on the Sign In button.

Now you have to enter your Email ID and password which is linked with your Jio number.

Now, click on the blue colored setting icon.

This will expand the setting menu and show a list of settings.

You can use Suspend and Resume option under which you have to select the reason for the suspension.

After selecting the reason click on the Suspend button which will process the suspension.

Once you are done you will receive a pop-up with a reference number and the message reads, "Your request to suspend service has been submitted successfully with reference number: XXXX.

Block Jio SIM Via Customer Care

To block the Jio SIM via customer care first you need to call the toll-free helpline at 199 from a Jio SIM.

You need to follow the instructions and connect the call to the customer care executive.

Then you need to tell them about the reason for blocking the number along with some details like full name, email address and others.

After all the confirmation that they will block the Jio SIM.

Block Jio SIM From Another Number

To block the Jio SIM from another number you need to call 1800 88 99999.

Follow the instruction and connect with the customer care executive.

Provide them with the necessary reason along with the details and they will block the SIM.

How To Block Jio SIM With Jio Store

To Block the Jio SIM from a Jio Store, first, you need to visit your nearest Jio Store.

There you need to tell the store executive that you lost your Jio SIM and you need to block it.

In order to confirm that it's your SIM, you have to show your Id proof linked with your Jio number and request them block.

How To Get Same Jio Number

Once you are done with blocking the SIM you obviously want the same number so that your friends and family can contact you. For that, you need to follow some simple steps.

Reactivating the Jio SIM or replacement of lost and damage Jio SIM can't be done online, for that you have to visit a Jio Store.

Now you have to submit all the necessary proof of Ids which you have provided for the lost or damaged Jio number.

Once you are done, you will be handed-over a new Jio SIM with the same number.

How To Resume The Jio SIM

In case you found the lost Jio SIM which you have suspended online, then you have the option of resuming the service once again without any hustle because the online process is a temporary way of deactivating the SIM and you can activate it anytime. Here are the steps to resume the services.