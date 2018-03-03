How to Block Google from listening to your voice

Turning off Google Voice assistant

Step 1: First, go to Settings -> Select Google.

Step 2: Now tap Search under the Services header.

Step 3: Now select the Voice entry, where you will see an option called Voice Match.

Step 4: Now, turn off the Say "OK Google" any time switch.

or

Step 1: Tap on the Google app and tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner

Step 2: Tap "Settings."

Step 3: Select Voice -> Ok Google detection.

Step 4: Tap the slider next to "Say Ok Google" anytime" to disable the feature.

Stop linking your voice recording to your Google's Account

Step 1: Now go to Google's Activity Controls page and log into your account.

Step 2: After that scroll down till you see Voice & Audio Activity.

Step 3: Now turn off the slider and you'll stop linking your voice recordings to your Google account.

How to remove your number from true caller app

Block Google from using your phone’s microphone

Step 1: Head on to Settings -> Apps & notifications.

Step 2: Select "See all apps" to see the apps you have installed on your device

Step 3: Scroll down, till you see the Google app and select it.

Step 4: Now tap Permissions and turn off the toggle of the Microphone slider.