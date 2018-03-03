How to Block Google from listening to your voice

It's a known fact that Google follows each and every activity of ours in detail, where the data is stored to improve the experience of the users collectively. In case, if you use the Google's Voice assistant, you can do internet searches, call contacts, take photos, set an alarm, create a calendar event, make a note, and much more the list goes on.
However, each and every command you gave is stored as an audio file in Google's database. Feeling creepy? Don't worry, as there are options to delete those and to turn it off from listening. And exactly that's what today's article is all about.
Turning off Google Voice assistant
Step 1: First, go to Settings -> Select Google.
Step 2: Now tap Search under the Services header.
Step 3: Now select the Voice entry, where you will see an option called Voice Match.
Step 4: Now, turn off the Say "OK Google" any time switch.
or
Step 1: Tap on the Google app and tap on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner
Step 2: Tap "Settings."
Step 3: Select Voice -> Ok Google detection.
Step 4: Tap the slider next to "Say Ok Google" anytime" to disable the feature.
Stop linking your voice recording to your Google's Account
Step 1: Now go to Google's Activity Controls page and log into your account.
Step 2: After that scroll down till you see Voice & Audio Activity.
Step 3: Now turn off the slider and you'll stop linking your voice recordings to your Google account.
Block Google from using your phone’s microphone
Step 1: Head on to Settings -> Apps & notifications.
Step 2: Select "See all apps" to see the apps you have installed on your device
Step 3: Scroll down, till you see the Google app and select it.
Step 4: Now tap Permissions and turn off the toggle of the Microphone slider.
