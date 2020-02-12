How to Block Spam Calls, Incoming, Outgoing, Unwanted Phone Number on Android, iPhone

Plus, there's an option to block the spam calls. Users can also report these calls and help others by listing them as a spam number. We've listed a few tips and tricks to block these unwanted calls in this article.

How To Block Spam Calls

Android users can block spam calls right in their Phone app. Also, Google has a spam blocking list, which can be accessed by going to Contacts > Settings > Caller ID & Spam. Here, users need to select the Filter Spam Calls, which will automatically filter the spam calls using the Google database. The best part? Your phone won't even ring when there's a spam call.

How To Block Calls in iPhone

Apple also has in-built settings to block unwanted numbers, including phone calls and FaceTime requests. It can be accessed in the Phone app. The i icon about the unwanted phone number in the Recent List has an option called Block This Caller, which immediately puts the number in the blocked list.

How To Block Calls On Android

A similar easy step can be followed on Android devices to block unwanted callers. It can be done by opening the Phone app > three-dots icon > Block Numbers. By selecting this option, the number will be added to the blocked numbers' list on the Android phone.

How To Block Incoming Calls On Android

Incoming calls on Android can also be blocked. A similar path needs to be followed: Phone app > three-dot icon > Settings > Call Settings. Here, users can scroll down to find the Block Incoming Calls option. Selecting this will stop all incoming calls. However, this pathway may slightly vary according to the smartphone brand.

How To Block Incoming Calls On iPhone

Unfortunately, there's no option to block or stop an incoming call on iOS. However, this is an option called Do Not Disturb on the iPhone that automatically silences calls and notifications, except calls from the Favorites. The option can also be reset to silence calls from Everyone. Users should note to toggle off the Repeated Calls button so that the phone won't ring when the same caller dials twice.