How To Change Character Name In Free Fire Game?
Free Fire is currently one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. The mobile FPS game started gaining popularity post the ban on PUBG was announced in India. It is available to download both on Android and iOS devices and has quite a large user base. Its compact size and format make it easy to be downloaded and played even on entry-level smartphones.
You don't need devices with high-end RAM or storage capacity. Another major factor for the popularity of Free Fire is the availability of several characters in this game. You get the option to chose from multiple characters; some based on real characters and some fictional.
You need to select a character to continue with the gameplay. We already have listed down the top 10 Free Fire characters in one of our articles. In this article, we will be helping you out with the steps to change the name of a Free Fire character on your Android and iOS smartphones. Let's have a look at the specs:
How To Change A Character's Name On Free Fire?
Step 1: You get the option to change the IGN (character) name in Free ire once you have earned 390 points. Follow the steps below once you have sufficient coins to change a name.
Step 2: Go to the top left corner of the display and click on the profile banner.
Step 3: Once the profile opens up, you need to click the 'change name' option highlighted in yellow.
Step 4: Now, you will see a new dialogue box where you can enter the desired character name.
Step 5: Click on the '390 diamonds' option to change the character nickname.
