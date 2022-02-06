How To Change Email ID On Instagram; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is now one of the favorite social media platforms for youngsters. The latest features have made it more user-friendly. Besides, Instagram Reels is another reason for getting a huge user base. If you are an active user of Instagram, this story will definitely help you.

To create an Instagram account, you must need your personal info like email ID, phone number, and so on. Sometimes many of us lost our email access or want to change our email ID on Instagram. There are a few steps that will help you to change your email address on Instagram.

How To Change Email Address On Instagram

To change the email address on Instagram, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your Instagram on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Click on the profile icon placed on the lower right side.

Step 3: Then tap on the 'edit profile' option and personal information settings.

Step 4: Now, click on the E-mail Address option and type your new email ID, and then tap on the blue tick option to confirm the new email.

Step 5: After that, you'll get the email confirmation from Instagram. So, you will have to open your email and click on the confirm button to change the email ID.

Further, Instagram allows users to change their phone number and date of birth details. Also, you can change your profile name as well. Besides, Instagram has announced a new feature named the 'Take a Break ' feature for all users including India.

With this feature, Instagram will remind us to take a break from scrolling after a certain amount of time. The 'Take a Break ' feature will appear on your display once you have scrolled for a certain time and it will be optional. Further, you will also be able to set 10, 20, or 30-minutes intervals.

Additionally, Instagram already lets us set a limit on how much time we want to spend on Instagram daily. To know how to set a daily time limit on Instagram, you can head over to our previous story.

