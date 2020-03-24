How To Change JioFi Password Via My Jio App In Few Simple Steps Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Reliance Jio launched its portable broadband router called JioFi soon after entering the Indian telecom industry. The router offers high-speed 4G internet with attractive packages at an affordable price. To recall, this portable router uses Jio SIM to access 4G hotspot which can be connected with smartphones and other Wi-Fi enabled devices.

The JioFi router comes in different sizes and battery capacity and all the routers have to be configured via website link or through MyJio app. User can also change the plan according to their requirement.

Any router can be on security risk after connecting to multiple devices, and we recommend users to keep changing the password frequently. To change the password of your JioFi router you need to follow these simple step. You can change the password on your JioaFi via the website and the My Jio app.

How To Change JioFi Password Via Website

First, you need to connect the device (computer, smartphone, and tablet) with the JioFi hotspot.

Now you have to head to the web browser and open this link which will open a website.

You have to click on the Login option on the top-right corner of the website.

Now you have to enter the username as administrator and password as administrator and click on the login button.

After that click on Network option, then Wi-Fi Configuration, and then Secure Key.

Now you can enter the new username and password according to your requirement.

How To Change JioFi Password Via My Jio App

First, you need to connect the router with your smartphone and head to the MyJio app.

Now you need to tap on the My Device which you can find at the bottom of your screen.

Click on setting icon which you can find at the top-right corner and select change password option below SSID.

Now you have to select a new password and click on submit and you are all set to go.

Best Mobiles in India