ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Change JioFi Password Via My Jio App In Few Simple Steps

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio launched its portable broadband router called JioFi soon after entering the Indian telecom industry. The router offers high-speed 4G internet with attractive packages at an affordable price. To recall, this portable router uses Jio SIM to access 4G hotspot which can be connected with smartphones and other Wi-Fi enabled devices.

    How To Change JioFi Password Via My Jio App In Few Simple Steps

     

    The JioFi router comes in different sizes and battery capacity and all the routers have to be configured via website link or through MyJio app. User can also change the plan according to their requirement.

    Any router can be on security risk after connecting to multiple devices, and we recommend users to keep changing the password frequently. To change the password of your JioFi router you need to follow these simple step. You can change the password on your JioaFi via the website and the My Jio app.

    How To Change JioFi Password Via Website

    • First, you need to connect the device (computer, smartphone, and tablet) with the JioFi hotspot.
    • Now you have to head to the web browser and open this link which will open a website.
    • You have to click on the Login option on the top-right corner of the website.
    • Now you have to enter the username as administrator and password as administrator and click on the login button.
    • After that click on Network option, then Wi-Fi Configuration, and then Secure Key.
    • Now you can enter the new username and password according to your requirement.

    How To Change JioFi Password Via My Jio App

    • First, you need to connect the router with your smartphone and head to the MyJio app.
    • Now you need to tap on the My Device which you can find at the bottom of your screen.
    • Click on setting icon which you can find at the top-right corner and select change password option below SSID.
    • Now you have to select a new password and click on submit and you are all set to go.
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio jiofi how to news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X