How To Change Language On Facebook And Instagram; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Facebook and Instagram are among the most-used social media platforms. Apart from connecting with people, Facebook (Meta) also helps people build their businesses. On the other hand, Instagram's latest features such as Reels have made the platform more popular among users. All in all, the platforms have now been used by everyone.

Many of us may be more comfortable expressing ourselves in our regional language. Also, sometimes if anyone finds it difficult to understand the 'English' language, they can switch to their regional language (such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, and many more) on Facebook. However, you can only switch to 'Hindi' on Instagram. So, if you want to change the language on Instagram or Facebook, let's dive into details.

How To Change Language On Facebook

As above mentioned, you'll get several language options along with English. Here's how to change Facebook language on your smartphone.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and tap on the three lines that are placed at the top right corner.

Step 2: Now, scroll down to access the settings & privacy option.

Step 3: Tap on the setting option and then the 'language and region' option that is placed under the 'Preference' section.

Step 4: Click on the first option which is mentioned as the language for buttons titles and other texts from Facebook.

Step 5: Now, select your preferred language. Facebook also lets you set the language in which you would like to see your post translate.

How To Change Language On Instagram

Coming to Instagram, you can only switch to the Hindi language on Instagram. Although, Instagram also supports French, Portuguese, and many more languages. If you want to switch to Hindi from English languages on Instagram, follow these steps:

Step 1: First, you need to open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon and then three lines which are displayed at the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, click on settings > account > language.

Step 4: Then click on the Hindi language to switch. Similarly, you can again switch to the English language as well.

Best Mobiles in India