How To Change Snapchat Username; Step-by-Step Guide
Snapchat is now one of the popular social media platforms among youngsters. It allows us to capture every moment as a Snap and share it with our friends. Like Instagram, one can also upload story on Snapchat. Besides, Snapchat's Spotlight is Instagram Reels-like feature that is available within the app and allows users to create short videos.
You can also add filters, captions, GIFs, music to your videos. Snapchat Spotlight does not allow unwanted comments from the public to protect users from harassment on the platform. It also allows you to make money from your video; however, your uploaded video should be original and not copied and if your Spotlight video reaches a certain point then you'll be eligible for payment.
In Snapchat, you get some interesting features that are not available on other social media platforms such as the messages disappear automatically and one can view your snap for one-time only. Although, there are some tips that allow you to view any Snap multiple times. To know the process, you can head over to our previous story.
Here we'll discuss how you can change your username on Snapchat. Previously, Snapchat users only could change their display name. For the unaware, Snapchat now lets us change our username. The new feature is available for both iOS and Android users.
How To Change Snapchat Username
Step 1: Open Your Snapchat, click on the Bitmoji placed at the top left corner of the screen to go to your profile.
Step 2: Now, tap on the settings icon which is placed at the top right corner.
Step 3: Then go to the Username section and click on the change username.
Step 4: Give a new name and then click on the 'next' to change.
It is also important to note that the username can only be changed once a year. Once you change your username, you won't be able to go back to your old username. From settings, you can also change your display name and other personal info like birthday, email, and mobile number on Snapchat.
