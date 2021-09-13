How To Check Electricity Bill Amount Online In India? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

India like other nations has adapted to the modern digitisation process. The Digital India programme is one such initiative which is announced and implemented in recent years. And smartphones have been a crucial part of helping the Indian masses getting familiar with the digital market. It's easy nowadays to shop for the desired product while sitting in the comfort of your home, but it's even simpler to pay electricity and other bills online for which you would have generally stood in a long queue.

Paying electricity bills online is as simple as recharging your pre-paid mobile phone or paying a postpaid bill. You just need a smartphone and an active internet connection to pay your electricity bill online. There are multiple ways with which you can make the required payments.

However, there are times when you are unaware of the billing amount and wouldn't want to make wrong payments. So, what should you do in such cases what is the easiest way you can check the pending electricity bill amount? Find out below:

How To Check Electricity Bill Online Via UPI Apps

This is one of the easiest ways for you to check your electricity bill amount online. You can use any of the available digital payments apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others. The procedure is identical on all the platforms.

Step 1: Open any UPI app on which you have already registered. We have listed down the steps below with reference to Google Pay.

Step 2: Go to the "Bills" section and select "Electricity".

Step 3: You will need to add your electricity billers. The app has multiple billers listed in its profile.

Step 4: Now, you need to link the account whose payments you want to make online. For this, you would need your consumer ID. So, keep that handy. Notably, this is a crucial step which if avoided wouldn't allow for online payments as well as fetching billing amounts.

Step 5: Once an account is successfully linked, you will be able to see pending bills if there are any. Also, the billing amount is auto-fetched every month which makes it easy to keep a tab on missed payments.

How To Check Electricity Bills Online Via Official Electricity Board's Websites

Step 1: This is another way to check your pending electricity bills online. You just need to visit the official website of your state electricity board and register.

Step 2: Once you have the credentials log in to your account.

Step 3: Now, click on the billing amount option to fetch your bill amount online.

